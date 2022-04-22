Google Inc has put up a new doodle addressing the concerning issue of climate change on the Earth day 2022. Through its new doodle, Google aims to inform its users about the growing risks of climate change and its implications on our planet.

The new doodle art work by Google search engine shows real-time lapse imagery from google earth, showing the change in climate in various parts over the decade. Images of four different locations are shown here.

The first Doodle shows imagery of a glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania from December from 1986 to 2020. The next imagery shows a glacier retreat in Sermersooq in Greenland from 2000 to 2020.

The third imagery is of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, showing the coral bleaching on Lizard Island from March to May 2016. The last Doodle shows the Harz forests in Elend, Germany, destroyed by bark beetle infestation. The duration lies between December 1995 and 2020.