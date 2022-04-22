Cross
Earth day 2022: Google puts up new doodle to create awareness about climate change

By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)
Since 1970, Earth Day has been celebrated every year on April 22 to mark the birth of the modern environmental movement. The new Google doodle shows real-time lapse imagery from google earth of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Sermersooq in Greenland, Great Barrier Reef in Australia and the Harz forests in Germany.

Google Inc has put up a new doodle addressing the concerning issue of climate change on the Earth day 2022. Through its new doodle, Google aims to inform its users about the growing risks of climate change and its implications on our planet.
The new doodle art work by Google search engine shows real-time lapse imagery from google earth, showing the change in climate in various parts over the decade. Images of four different locations are shown here. 
The first Doodle shows imagery of a glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania from December from 1986 to 2020. The next imagery shows a glacier retreat in Sermersooq in Greenland from 2000 to 2020.
The third imagery is of  the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, showing the coral bleaching on Lizard Island from March to May 2016. The last Doodle shows the Harz forests in Elend, Germany, destroyed by bark beetle infestation. The duration lies between December 1995 and 2020.
Presenting images of different locations, the Google doodle will change throughout the day. Each image will remain on the homepage only for certain hours.  Since 1970, Earth Day has been celebrated every year on April 22 to mark the birth of the modern environmental movement. 
 
(Edited by : Dipti Sharma)
