Delhi breathes 'very poor' air as pollution level plunges on Diwali

Delhi's air quality plunged to "very poor" levels on Tuesday, a day after Diwali was celebrated across the country. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 323 early Tuesday morning, per the data revealed by SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Union Ministry of Earth Science.

In neighbouring Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida also, the air quality dropped in the 'very poor' category.

The drop in air quality in Delhi came amid an increase in stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers — despite the ban — and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions, which allowed the accumulation of pollutants.

The Delhi government had imposed a ban on production, storage, distribution and purchase of firecrackers and as many as 210 teams were formed for surveillance.

Children burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali festival, flouting the ban imposed on it by the Delhi Government, in New Delhi, Monday. (Image: PTI)

Meanwhile, the PM 2.5 concentration was recorded in the "very poor category" areas such as Dhirpur, Delhi University, Noida, Pusa, Mathura road and Delhi airport area.

"The share of PM2.5 in Delhi's air has increased, which is indicative of contribution from firecrackers and stubble burning," Gufran Beig, Chair Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies, Indian Institute of Science, were quoted by PTI as saying.

Delhi was the most polluted city in the world, followed by Lahore in Pakistan on Diwali, according to Swiss organisation IQAir. However, the 24-hour average AQI of 312 was still the second best for Diwali day in seven years.

Before this, Delhi recorded an AQI of 281 on Diwali in 2018. The city recorded an AQI of 382 on Diwali last year, 414 in 2020; 337 in 2019; 319 in 2017; and 431 in 2016, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".