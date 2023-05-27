Delhiites get relief from scorching heat on Saturday, heavy rainfall throughout NCR region

According to the IMD, the national capital will witness traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain. Delhiites should follow all traffic advisories, stay indoors and avoid travel if possible.

Delhiites woke up to heavy rain and gusty winds on Saturday morning. The thunderstorm will certainly bring much-needed relief from the sweltering heat.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a thunderstorm forecast for the national capital and nearby areas including Ghaziabad and Noida in the early hours of Saturday.

“A cluster of cloud patches are passing through the Delhi-NCR. Under its influence: Thunderstorm/ Dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h would continue Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas during next 2 hours,” read IMD’s tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, the weather department informed that there was intense convection over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West UP & South Uttarakhand and Northeast Rajasthan. So, these areas can expect rainfall and gusty winds until noon. In a subsequent tweet, the weather department informed that there was intense convection over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West UP & South Uttarakhand and Northeast Rajasthan. So, these areas can expect rainfall and gusty winds until noon.

The bad weather has already affected air travel. Delhi Airport has tweeted that flight operations were impacted and that the flyers should contact their airlines for updated information.

Earlier this week, IMD had predicted heatwave conditions for Delhi. The weather department had issued a yellow alert for residents of the national capital beginning on Monday. IMD’s alert came after mercury crossed the 45 degrees Celsius mark in some parts of Delhi.

It is worth noting that a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius and 4.5 degrees above normal.

But Delhi will likely get some respite from the scorching heat as reports suggest that the city won’t see soaring mercury until next Tuesday.

In fact, IMD had earlier predicted that Northwest India is likely to see below-normal maximum temperatures throughout May.

Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.5 degrees Celsius yesterday, which is five degrees below normal.