    Delhiites get relief from scorching heat on Saturday, heavy rainfall throughout NCR region

    By CNBCTV18.COM May 27, 2023

    According to the IMD, the national capital will witness traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain. Delhiites should follow all traffic advisories, stay indoors and avoid travel if possible.

    Delhiites woke up to heavy rain and gusty winds on Saturday morning. The thunderstorm will certainly bring much-needed relief from the sweltering heat.

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a thunderstorm forecast for the national capital and nearby areas including Ghaziabad and Noida in the early hours of Saturday.
    “A cluster of cloud patches are passing through the Delhi-NCR. Under its influence: Thunderstorm/ Dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h would continue Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas during next 2 hours,” read IMD’s tweet.
