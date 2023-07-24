Delhi's Yamuna River breaches danger mark again, train movement disrupted

The Yamuna River in Delhi is flowing over a meter above the danger mark, disrupting train movement and impacting relief efforts due to heavy rainfall and discharge from the Hathnikund barrage.

The Yamuna River in Delhi has surpassed the danger mark of 205.33 meters, flowing more than a meter above it. This has resulted in the suspension of train movement on the Old Railway Bridge (ORB).

The recent breach of the danger mark occurred due to an increase in discharge from the Hathnikund barrage following heavy rains in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

As a result, trains between Delhi and Shahdara will be diverted via New Delhi until the situation improves.

The rising water levels are expected to impact the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the capital.

The Central Water Commission's data shows fluctuations in the water level, which is likely to decrease gradually throughout the day. The water level rose from 205.02 metres at 10 pm on Saturday to 206.57 metres at 3 am on Monday, before it started dropping again. The water level reached 206.54 metres at 8 am and is expected to dip to 206.42 metres by 2 pm.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until July 25, which may exacerbate the situation.

The flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage has already surpassed one lakh cusecs, causing concern for the affected families in the inundated low-lying areas.

Delhi has faced unprecedented waterlogging and floods this month, with heavy rainfall and swelling of the Yamuna River causing widespread damage and evacuation of thousands of people.

Experts attribute the severity of the flooding to various factors, including encroachment on the river floodplain, intense rainfall in a short period, and silt accumulation that has elevated the river bed.

The losses incurred due to the floods have been significant, affecting property, businesses and livelihoods.

