Homeenvironment news

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, cold wave conditions likely to prevail in other northern states

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, cold wave conditions likely to prevail in other northern states

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 10:21:08 AM IST (Published)

Delhi weather update: Besides Delhi, a dense layer of fog was also seen in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, as per INSAT 3D Rapid satellite imagery.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

cold temperaturesDelhifogWeather update

Next Article

COP15: India calls for new, dedicated fund for biodiversity conservation