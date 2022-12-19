English
Dense fog engulfs Delhi, cold wave conditions likely to prevail in other northern states

Delhi weather update: Besides Delhi, a dense layer of fog was also seen in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, as per INSAT 3D Rapid satellite imagery.

Dense fog enveloped parts of Delhi early on Monday after temperature dipped to as low as six degrees celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "shallow to moderate fog (was witnessed) in the morning" in the national capital. The weather department added that the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 24 and 6 degrees celsius respectively.

No flight operations have been impacted so far. The IMD said 200 metres' visibility over Delhi airport from 3:30 am to 6 am improved to 350 metres at 7 am. However, the visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bahraich was reported to be between 25-50 metres at 5:30 am.
Besides Delhi, a dense layer of fog was also seen in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, as per INSAT 3D Rapid satellite imagery.
Meanwhile, cold wave conditions and dense fog are likely to prevail at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh, as per the IMD.
Meanwhile, at least a dozen people were injured when 22 vehicles collided with each other on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway in Yamuna Nagar earlier on Sunday.
