Clouds shrouded the skies over Delhi on Tuesday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light rainfall in the national capital during the day. It is likely to drizzle in Delhi on Republic Day as well . A "generally cloudy sky" is predicted in the city for the next four days.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi is likely to hover around 24 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, around five notches above normal and the highest this month so far, owing to the cloudy weather.

The city had recorded a maximum temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius on Monday — the highest in the month in four years — news agency PTI reported citing the IMD data.

Clouds trap heat that gets through during the day, keeping night-time temperatures above normal. However, cloudy weather reduces daytime temperatures by preventing exposure to the sun.

Besides Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan region, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are likely to see isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall on January 24 and 25, and over Uttarakhand on January 25 and 26.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh might also experience rainfall on Tuesday. "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rampur, Etah, Ganjdundwara (Uttar Pradesh) and light intensity/intermittent rain over and adjoining areas of Hissar, Barwala (Haryana) during the next 2 hours," the IMD said.

The weather department also said the intensity and distribution of the rainfall over the Western Himalayan Region "is very likely to increase thereafter with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall during 24th to 26th January 2023".

10 trains running late in northern region due to fog

Meanwhile, ten passenger trains in the northern parts of the country were running late due to low visibility and fog today, as cold conditions continue to prevail in the region, news agency ANI reported.

As per officials, train no. 12801, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, train no. 12391, Rajgir- New Delhi Shramjeevi Express and train no. 22181, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express are running late by 02: 00 hours. Train no. 15658, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail and train no.14205, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express have been delayed by 02: 30 hours.