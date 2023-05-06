Weather update | Parts of Delhi receive fresh spell of rainfall

2 Min(s) Read
The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 20.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, as per the data by the India Meteorological Department.
Delhi received a fresh spell of rainfall on Saturday, with thick clouds hovering over the national capital, Gurugram and Noida in the afternoon. East, central, southeast Delhi and other parts of the city received rainfall on Saturday.
The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.