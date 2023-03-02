Rains to lash parts of J-K, Himachal, Punjab and Haryana today, Skymet predicts heatwave by March end

While the IMD said there was "little probability of heat waves in March", Skymet said the contrary and predicted 40 degrees Celsius on plains by end of March.

Rains are predicted in parts of Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday. Skymet Weather said on Wednesday it expects "temperatures to reduce by 2 to 3 degrees over Northern Plains in next 48 hours".

The last day of February had witnessed scattered rain and thunder showers over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Rains continued to lash few parts on March 1 also. However, Skymet said the Rain will start reducing from night of March 1 and weather will be almost clear on March 2.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), February was the hottest in the last 122 years, with average maximum temperatures touching 29.54 degrees celsius. The weather department said most parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal temperatures, while the southern peninsula and parts of Maharashtra are likely to escape the brunt of harsh weather conditions.

On heatwave, the IMD said there was "little probability of heat waves in March", but most parts of the country could experience extreme weather conditions in April and May.

However, Skymet said the contrary and predicted 40 degrees Celsius on plains by end of March. The heatwave is declared bythe IMD if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions.