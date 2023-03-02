English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsRains to lash parts of J K, Himachal, Punjab and Haryana today, Skymet predicts heatwave by March end

Rains to lash parts of J-K, Himachal, Punjab and Haryana today, Skymet predicts heatwave by March end

Rains to lash parts of J-K, Himachal, Punjab and Haryana today, Skymet predicts heatwave by March end
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Manisha Gupta  Mar 2, 2023 9:01:23 AM IST (Updated)

While the IMD said there was "little probability of heat waves in March", Skymet said the contrary and predicted 40 degrees Celsius on plains by end of March.

Rains are predicted in parts of Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday. Skymet Weather said on Wednesday it expects "temperatures to reduce by 2 to 3 degrees over Northern Plains in next 48 hours".

Recommended Articles

View All
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | Here is what this agenda building session to prioritise for an aspiring global south

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | Here is what this agenda building session to prioritise for an aspiring global south

Mar 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The last day of February had witnessed scattered rain and thunder showers over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Rains continued to lash few parts on March 1 also. However, Skymet said the Rain will start reducing from night of March 1 and weather will be almost clear on March 2.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), February was the hottest in the last 122 years, with average maximum temperatures touching 29.54 degrees celsius. The weather department said most parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal temperatures, while the southern peninsula and parts of Maharashtra are likely to escape the brunt of harsh weather conditions.
On heatwave, the IMD said there was "little probability of heat waves in March", but most parts of the country could experience extreme weather conditions in April and May.
However, Skymet said the contrary and predicted 40 degrees Celsius on plains by end of March. The heatwave is declared bythe IMD if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions.
First Published: Mar 2, 2023 8:47 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

delhi weatherheatwaveIMDRain

Next Article

Rajasthan: Gehlot government begins Rs 2,500 cr dam project for Sabarmati, Sei rivers ahead of polls

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X