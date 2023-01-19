Delhi weather: Light rainfall likely today amid slight relief from cold wave

Weather update: Delhi has logged eight cold wave days in January so far, the most in the month in at least 12 years, according to data available on the IMD website. It saw seven cold wave days in January 2020 while it did not record any such day last year.

Delhi is likely to see light rainfall on Thursday even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted respite from the cold wave in North India starting January 19. The city has logged eight cold wave days in January so far, the most in the month in at least 12 years, according to data available on the IMD website. It saw seven cold wave days in January 2020 while it did not record any such day last year.

Despite IMD alerts about subsiding cold wave conditions in Delhi, minimum temperatures in the national capital remained below normal in most places on Thursday. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Delhi saw a second cold wave this month with the minimum temperature settling at 2.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 2.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Meanwhile, cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana, with the minimum temperature hovering below normal at most places on Thursday. Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana, recording a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, Hisar registered a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius while Rohtak's minimum settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Punjab's Faridkot braved a cold night at 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Bathinda's minimum settled at 5 degrees Celsius. Amritsar registered a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius while Patiala recorded a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office had earlier said cold wave conditions would abate from Thursday or Friday under the influence of two western disturbances that are likely to affect the region in quick succession.

Rains likely in parts of North India in next few days

Light to moderate rain and a hailstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour are predicted to lash northwest India, including Delhi, on January 23-24.

The IMD said: "Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/thundershower is likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during 23rd to 25th and over Delhi on 23rd & 24th January, 2023."

The weather department also predicted a rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C over many parts of Northwest India on January 19 and 20. "There'll be no significant change thereafter for subsequent 3 days," it said.

It further said the minimum temperatures over Madhya Pradesh is likely to rise by 3-5°C after January 19. "Rise by 2-3°C in minimum temperatures very likely over Gujarat state till 20th... Rise by 2-4°C in minimum temperatures very likely over Maharashtra till 22nd," the IMD said.