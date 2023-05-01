Delhi witnesses lowest May temperature since 2003 as IMD predicts thunderstorms

2 Min(s) Read
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a significant drop in temperature due to a western disturbance over the northwest region of the country. This resulted in a drop in temperature by almost 5 degrees Celsius from April 30's minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius.
Delhi witnessed a significant drop in temperature as the mercury dipped to 19.6 degrees Celsius on the morning of May 1. This is the lowest temperature recorded for the month of May in Delhi since 2003. The lowest temperature ever recorded in May in Delhi, however, was 15.2 degrees Celsius on May 2, 1969.
The highest temperature recorded in Delhi in May was 47.2 degrees Celsius on May 29, 1944. The national capital in May 2008 received a total rainfall of 165 mm. Additionally, on May 2, 2022, it received the heaviest rainfall in 24 hours of 60mm.