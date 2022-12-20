Weather update: Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

A dense fog blanketed several regions in the northern part of India early Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported low visibility in Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Delhi (Palam), Lucknow, Agra and Bareilly, Patna, Gaya and Kolkata.

Eleven trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog. Meanwhile, flyers have been advised to speak to airlines once before arriving at the airport. SpiceJet said it's "facing massive ATC congestion in Delhi due to bad weather. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers requested to check flight status".

The IMD has also issued an advisory, saying difficult driving conditions on highways, some collisions and tripping of power lines are possible. "Likely train delays, diversions and cancellations. Airport operations are likely to be affected with flight delays and cancellations," it said.

The weather department said long exposures to fog can cause wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath in people having asthma bronchitis. It could also lead to eye irritation or infection. It suggested that travellers carry essential items like water and medicine on long journeys.

"Visibility data and RGB Composite (Satellite) imagery show that dense to very dense layer of fog lies mainly over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh," the IMD said in a series of tweets. Visibility dropped to 25 metres at the Palam airport and 50 metres at the Safdarjung airport in Delhi, an IMD official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi

Dense fog engulfed parts of Delhi early Tuesday, but the IMD predicted "mainly clear sky" later in the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 22 and 06 degrees celsius respectively.

Punjab

The IMD predicted "severe Cold wave conditions- (red alert) at isolated places and dense to very dense fog at many places" in Punjab. The IMD has issued red alert for cold wave and fog situation in Punjab's Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Jalandhar and Ludhiana. A yellow has been issued in Firozpur, Moga, Barnala, Patiala and Faridkot.

Haryana

In Haryana, Fatehabad and Hisar are on yellow alert, while Jind, Bhiwani, Sonipat and Karnala are among districts on yellow alert. The IMD predicted "cold wave conditions and dense to very dense fog at isolated places" in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.

According to reports, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s car met with an accident near Haryana’s Agroha late Monday. The car collided with the police vehicle moving in his convoy due to dense fog on the route. The deputy CM escaped unharmed and a police officer was injured in the accident.

Uttar Pradesh

Fog will be witnessed in Sharanpur, Rampur, Mathura, Agra, Kheri, Barabanki, Bharaich, Unnao, Lucknow and Bareilley amonf other districts. These areas on om orange alert, while a yellow alert has been issued in majority of the region including Kannauj, Badaun, Mainpuri, Auraiya and Badaun. An accident was reported in Uttar Pradesh as well.

Himachal Pradesh

Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur.