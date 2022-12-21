Homeenvironment news

Flights diverted, trains delayed as dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP

Flights diverted, trains delayed as dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 9:16:25 AM IST (Updated)

Weather update: Fog continued to engulf parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Wednesday.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

Union territories top India's Social Progress Index 2022 list but Jharkhand and Bihar have a long way to go

IST4 Min(s) Read

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

IST3 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DelhifogHaryanaPunjabUttar PradeshWeather update

Next Article

Madhya Pradesh's proposal on removal of toxic waste from Union Carbide forwarded to Environment Ministry