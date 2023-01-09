Check out how foggy/cold Delhi will be this week before booking your flights or trains

Delhi weather update: The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover between 3-8 degrees Celsius in the next seven days, while moderate to dense fog conditions are likely to prevail.

Winter vacations are on — and if you are really looking for cold and chilly conditions with some add-ons (more of that later) — Delhi may just be your dream destination. The national capital has been colder than the hilly regions of Nainital and Dehradun . It is not just freezing in Delhi — with the minimum temperature hovering around 3 degrees Celsius — but dense morning fog has impacted hundreds of flights and train schedules. The Met office is not forecasting relief from this cold wave anytime soon. The depleting air quality is adding to the misty mix.

As noted earlier, several trains and flights have either been diverted, cancelled or rescheduled due to heavy fog early morning for the past few days. On Monday, January 9, at least 150 flights were impacted, while over 200 trains were cancelled, 170 trains were running late, and 83 were rescheduled, according to the Indian Railways.

here Trains services on January 10 will also be hit. As per the Indian Railways, four trains have been rescheduled, 264 trains have been cancelled and 16 trains have been diverted. You can check the train status

.

So, now it's up to you to decide whether to indeed spend your holidays in Delhi. Here's a forecast for the next seven days:

Date Weather alert Minimum temperature (degrees Celsius) Maximum temperature (degrees Celsius) Jan-10 Yellow alert | Mainly clear sky. Dense fog in the morning. Cold wave condition at isolated places 5 18 Jan-11 yellow alert | Partly cloudy sky. Moderate to dense fog in the morning 6 19 Jan-12 yellow alert | Partly cloudy sky. Moderate fog in the morning. Possibliity of very light rain /drizzle. 8 19 Jan-13 No warning | Mainly clear sky. Dense fog in the morning 7 20 Jan-14 No warning | Mainly clear sky. Moderate fog in the morning. 6 18 Jan-15 No warning | Mainly clear sky. moderate fog in the morning. 4 16

The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover between 3-8 degrees Celsius over the next seven days. Last week, an IMD official had said there will be some relief from the cold weather due to a fresh western disturbance, which is likely to affect northwest India starting January 7.

For other states, check the table below:

(Credit: IMD)