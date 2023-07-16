Delhi traffic police issues advisory following weekend showers — Check roads to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic alerts and road closure advisories due to extreme weather conditions, including waterlogging and fallen trees.

Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued several traffic alerts for the national capital due to the extreme weather and its affect effects over the past week. Waterlogging and fallen trees have led to road closures since Saturday evening's downpour.

As of 10 pm on Saturday, July 15, there was waterlogging reported in nine locations read to certain road closures and affecting circles. These were:

1. Khan Market on Subramanyam Bharti Marg on Tugluk road circle

2. R/A Teen Murti on Teen Murti Marg on Chanakya puri circle

3. GGR-PDR on Gurugram Road in Delhi Cantt. circle

4. Teen Murti Marg on Chanakya puri circle

5. A-point to W-point on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in Kamla Market circle

6. Express building on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in Kamla market circle

7. Andrew Ganj on Ring Road on Defence colony circle

8. Khanpur T-point on MD Road on Sangman Vihar circle

9. Under Railway Bridge on Bhairon Marg on Tilak marg circle

A report of a fallen tree opposite PS Tuglak Road has led to closures on Tughlak Road and its circle.

Traffic along the Kashmere Gate area has also been affected with commuters facing problems due to the waterlogging situation.

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging issues persist in parts of capital as Yamuna River continues to overflow(Visuals from Kashmere Gate) pic.twitter.com/w5t34fxFxo — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

Traffic movement on Delhi's Ring Road is affected, the police tweeted, due to overflowing sewer water near the IP flyover from Rajghat to Nizamuddin carriageway.

The police advised commuters to take alternate routes via Shanti Van, Rajghat, JLN Marg and BSZ Marg to avoid the congested stretch.

Similarly, the movement of traffic on Bhairon Marg was restricted this morning due to waterlogging under the Railway Bridge. Police advised commuters to avoid that stretch of road.

ALSO READ | Delhi floods: 342 trains cancelled or diverted after Yamuna water level breaches danger mark

News of these road closures and advisories come as the Yamuna River in Delhi continues to overflow, inundating surrounding areas and key roads with water. As of 8 am on July 16, the water level was recorded at 206.09 metres, receding from its peak of 208.66 on Thursday.

Overflowing waters on Sunday touched the Red Fort Wall on Ring Road as well. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that the Chandrawal water treatment was started after being closed earlier and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Lieutenant Governor on steps to deal with the flood-like situation.