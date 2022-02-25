Delhi to soon get eco-park for safe handling and disposal of e-waste

Delhi will get an e-waste facility soon to help reduce pollution, the Delhi government said. The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of an e-waste eco-park, which will be responsible for the recycling, refurbishing, and dismantling of electronic waste in the Union Territory.

The eco-park is aimed at reducing electronic waste like smartphones, computers, electrical appliances and more, and enhancing safety in terms of their disposal.

“As the usage of technology is rapidly increasing every day, the amount of e-waste generation has also gone up. But it is not being handled scientifically and safely, which results in many life-threatening incidents like fire breakouts and impacts the health of the capital's residents and waste handlers,” said Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Electronic waste or e-waste is quickly emerging as one of the biggest contributors to pollution. Many electronic appliances have elements like rare metals, precious metals, and other materials that can be recycled but due to lack of training and infrastructure, only a very small portion of that is recycled.

Some electrical appliances also pose added risk to the environment if stored or handled improperly. Around 95 percent of India’s electronic waste is handled by the informal sector in a crude manner.

“Currently, Delhi releases about 2,00,000 tonnes of e-waste per year and it is mainly handled and recycled by informal recyclers. But at this eco-park recycling, refurbishing, and dismantling of waste will be done in a scientific and environmentally safe manner,” added Sisodia.

The Centre recently revealed that the growth in generation of e-waste is higher than that of plastic waste. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 7.71 lakh tonnes of e-waste was collected in 2018-19 and 10.14 lakh tonnes in 2019-20, an increase of 31 percent.

Delhi’s eco-park will be an integrated facility that will process the e-waste taken from collection centres in 12 zones across the city. The facility will target small and medium enterprise (SME) clusters related to recycling, including an authorised refurbishing market for electronic goods, batteries, chargers, laptops, PC and mobiles. The eco-park will also ensure end-to-end processing of e-waste as well as zero landfill usage.

Read Also | How recycled fishing nets ended up in latest Samsung Galaxy Series phones