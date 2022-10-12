Delhi sees season's first fog; IMD predicts no rain for next 10 days

By Anand Singha

Mini The capital witnessed its first fog of the season as a result of extensive rain in October this year.

A heavy layer of fog blanketed Delhi on Wednesday reducing the visibility to 350 metres in certain areas. Dr. Jenamani, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told CNBCTV-18 that the capital witnessed its first fog of the season as a result of extensive rain in October this year.

He further stated that no more rain is likely in Delhi NCR or North West India for the next ten days.

Delhi registered a moderate air quality index (AQI) of 121 on Wednesday morning. "We're keeping an eye on it as it normally worsens around Diwali," Jenamani remarked.

He said the minimum temperature will not dip much, and will remain around 16-17 degrees Celsius for the next several days. He added that winter has been delayed, making it difficult to predict how much pollution there will be.

ALSO READ | Climate crisis is intensifying heatwaves, says UN report ahead of COP27 in Egypt

The senior scientist also indicated that the cold may not arrive anytime soon, with the primary concern being fog and smog in the city, which they are monitoring.

From October 1 to 12, the Delhi NCR and several other areas saw the most rain in 66 years. Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Western Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana experienced higher-than-normal rain this month.

"Rain in October has been 5-10 times above average, affecting agriculture in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The current rain in North India was a result of western disturbances and the receding monsoon.

Clouds are now covering the skies over South Maharashtra, Eastern MP, and North East India. Monsoon will begin to leave Central India on October 16, Jenamani said.

ALSO READ | Delhi sees second highest Rainfall in October since 2007