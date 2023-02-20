Delhi reports season's highest temperature — 3rd highest Feb record in over 50 years

Adding to the concerns, the private weather forecasting agency, Skymet, has highlighted the potential impact of the heat on the farming community in the region. The high temperatures may adversely affect crop growth and yield, leading to losses for farmers.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, February 20, which is around 9 degrees above the normal temperature for this time of year. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the temperature reading, which is the third-highest temperature ever recorded in February in the last 55 years, between 1969 and 2023.

The temperature was recorded at Delhi’s base Safdarjung Observatory.

The IMD has warned that the heatwave-like conditions in Delhi are likely to persist, and may pose health hazards, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and young children. People are advised to stay indoors and hydrated to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Adding to the concerns, the private weather forecasting agency, Skymet, has highlighted the potential impact of the heat on the farming community in the region. The high temperatures may adversely affect crop growth and yield, leading to losses for farmers.

Skymet has also forecasted that the heat is likely to persist for the next few days, but some relief may be expected after 48 hours. However, the temperature will remain above normal, which may continue to pose challenges for farmers and residents in the region.

The Centre has announced the establishment of a committee to oversee the effects of rising temperatures on wheat crops. Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja confirmed during a panel discussion said that the committee will provide guidance to farmers through advisory notices on the implementation of micro-irrigation techniques.

Mahesh Palawat, the Vice President of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, has stated that the increase in temperatures in Delhi during February is atypical.

Additionally, he informed that the maximum temperatures in many regions including Himachal Pradesh, western Rajasthan, parts of the western Himalayas, parts of eastern Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa, and in a few areas of Uttarakhand and Gujarat, have been substantially higher than usual.