Delhi records minimum temperature of 15.4­°C ,­ light rain likely

Delhi records minimum temperature of 15.4­°C ,­ light rain likely

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 19, 2023 10:41:57 AM IST (Updated)

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 27°C.

Amid the ongoing spells of rain in several parts of the country, the minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 15.4°C, a notch below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity was recorded to be 94 percent, it said.
The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 27°C.
On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 18.2°C, two notches above the season’s average, while the maximum temperature was recorded to be 25.3°C, five notches below the season’s average.
-- With PTI inputs
First Published: Mar 19, 2023 10:38 AM IST
