Delhi records minimum temperature of 15.4­°C ,­ light rain likely

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 27°C.
Amid the ongoing spells of rain in several parts of the country, the minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 15.4°C, a notch below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The relative humidity was recorded to be 94 percent, it said.
On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 18.2°C, two notches above the season’s average, while the maximum temperature was recorded to be 25.3°C, five notches below the season’s average.
-- With PTI inputs
First Published: Mar 19, 2023 10:38 AM IST
