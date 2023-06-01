Delhi records coldest May in 36 years, IMD predicts light rain in NCR today

IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, as more rain and thunderstorms are predicted in the coming days due to western disturbances. Bihar and West Bengal are expected to experience heatwave conditions for the next three days.

Delhi recorded the coldest May in 36 years with the average maximum temperature reaching as low as 36.8 degrees Celsius in the month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. This surpassed the previous record set in May 1987, when the average maximum temperature was 36 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, this year’s May temperature was the lowest in decades.

In addition to the cooler temperatures, Delhi received a significant 111 mm of rainfall in May, which is 262 percent more than the long-term average of 30.7 mm. This makes it the fourth highest rainfall in May, following previous records set in 2002, 2008 and 2021.

Despite May typically being the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, this year the maximum temperature remained above the 40-degree mark for nine days in May. Heatwave conditions affected some parts of the national capital for just two days.

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted light to moderate rain in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday, June 1.

“Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Hindon Air Force Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana and Palwal,” IMD said.

The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for the national capital, as more rain and thunderstorms are predicted in the coming days due to Western disturbances. Meteorologists attribute the excess rainfall and below-normal temperatures to higher-than-usual western disturbances originating from the Mediterranean region, which bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India.

In other parts of India, Bihar and West Bengal are expected to experience heatwave conditions for the next three days, with isolated pockets likely to be affected. Karnataka, including Bengaluru, is expected to receive heavy rainfall until June 4, with a yellow alert for thunderstorms in eight districts. Hailstorms are also likely in Himachal Pradesh on June 1.

Over the next two days, there is no significant change expected in the maximum temperature over Northwest India. However, a gradual rise of 3-5 degrees Celsius is anticipated thereafter, bringing slightly warmer conditions to the region. Moreover, the majority of the country can expect relatively consistent temperatures in the coming days.