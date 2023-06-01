English
Delhi records coldest May in 36 years, IMD predicts light rain in NCR today

IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, as more rain and thunderstorms are predicted in the coming days due to western disturbances. Bihar and West Bengal are expected to experience heatwave conditions for the next three days.

Delhi recorded the coldest May in 36 years with the average maximum temperature reaching as low as 36.8 degrees Celsius in the month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. This surpassed the previous record set in May 1987, when the average maximum temperature was 36 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, this year’s May temperature was the lowest in decades.

In addition to the cooler temperatures, Delhi received a significant 111 mm of rainfall in May, which is 262 percent more than the long-term average of 30.7 mm. This makes it the fourth highest rainfall in May, following previous records set in 2002, 2008 and 2021.
Despite May typically being the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, this year the maximum temperature remained above the 40-degree mark for nine days in May. Heatwave conditions affected some parts of the national capital for just two days.
X