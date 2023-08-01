As a result of heavy rainfall in the national capital in the last few days, Delhi recorded the lowest AQI in the past four years.

Delhi recorded its lowest average Air Quality Index (AQI) in July as compared to the last four years since 2019. During the month, Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall along with gusty winds which resulted in the cleanest air in the month as the AQI stood at 83.71 on July 31.

“The number of ‘Good to Moderate’ Air Quality Days for the 31 days (July) was 26 in the year 2019; 31 in 2020; 29 in 2021; 31 in 2022; and 31 in the current year 2023,” showed the data from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, ANI reported.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board classification an AQI between 0-50 is categorised as ‘Good’, between 51-100 as ‘Satisfactory’, between 101-200 as ‘Moderate’, between 201-300 as ‘Poor’ and between 301-400 as ‘Very Poor’. An AQI above 400 is categorised as ‘Severe’.

Delhi has witnessed the lowest levels of daily average at PM10 and PM2.5 concentration during the 31 days of July as compared to the past four years.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the improvement in the AQI level National Capital Region is the efforts of the commission and also the state government. The State Pollution Control Board, regulatory bodies, RWAs, civil society organisations and citizens have also contributed to creating cleaner air for the capital, according to CAQM, the ANI report added.

The better air quality is a result of the rainfall that Delhi witnessed in the last month. The level of rain was similar even last year during the month, but as per the Safdarjung weather station records, in July 384.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in July this year, which was an excess of 83 percent for the normal rain in the month.

Additionally, this is also the second-highest amount of rainfall recorded in the city in the past few years in July.

The heavy rainfall has also lowered the maximum average temperature in July to 34.7 degrees Celsius.