Delhi rains: Evacuations begin as Yamuna River breaches danger mark | WATCH

The Yamuna River in Delhi has crossed the evacuation mark of 206 meters, leading to the relocation of residents in flood-prone areas, as heavy rainfall causes rising water levels and potential flooding.

The Yamuna River in Delhi has surpassed the evacuation threshold of 206 meters, leading to the relocation of residents in flood-prone areas to safer locations, officials said. The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters in Delhi on Monday evening, earlier than expected. Since then, traffic on the Old Railway Bridge has also been closed.

The Central Water Commission's flood-monitoring portal reported that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge reached 206.28 meters by 6 am on Tuesday, as Haryana released additional water from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar. It is anticipated that the river will reach 206.65 meters by Tuesday afternoon before gradually receding.

For LIVE updates on the weather and monsoon, check here.

During a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi, but the city government is prepared for any contingency. He mentioned that the evacuation of people from low-lying areas will commence once the river exceeds the 206-meter mark.

Delhi LG VK Saxena also addressed the media on the rising water levels and said that lack of planning of sewer lines, drainage and water harvesting is responsible for the waterlogging.

An official from the East Delhi district stated that the evacuation process began on Monday night when floodwaters entered some areas. He clarified that only residents in the affected regions have been relocated to camps on higher grounds.

According to the irrigation and flood control department, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage reached 3 lakh cusecs on Monday. Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas has increased the discharge. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

It takes approximately two to three days for water from the barrage to reach Delhi. The Delhi government issued a flood warning on Sunday and has instructed authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary action in vulnerable areas. Quick response teams and boats have been deployed.

To monitor flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna, the Delhi government has established 16 control rooms. Northwestern India has experienced continuous rainfall over the past three days, with regions in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan recording heavy to extremely heavy precipitation.

The heavy rain transformed roads into rushing streams, parks into waterlogged mazes, and marketplaces into submerged areas. In response to the torrential rain, the Delhi government announced the closure of all schools on Monday and cancelled the Sunday leave of government officials, instructing them to be in the field.

The Yamuna River system's catchment area includes parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi. The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi are susceptible to flooding and are inhabited by approximately 41,000 people.

Despite the land belonging to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the revenue department and private individuals, encroachments on the river floodplain have occurred over the years. Last year, the Yamuna breached the danger mark twice, with the water level reaching 206.38 meters.

In 2019, the river experienced a peak flow rate of 8.28 lakh cusecs on August 18-19, and the water level rose to 206.6 meters. In 2013, it reached a level of 207.32 meters. The river reached an all-time record water level of 207.49 meters in 1978.

With agency inputs.