Delhi rains: Evacuations begin as Yamuna River breaches danger mark | WATCH

The Yamuna River in Delhi has surpassed the evacuation threshold of 206 meters, leading to the relocation of residents in flood-prone areas to safer locations, officials said. The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters in Delhi on Monday evening, earlier than expected. Since then, traffic on the Old Railway Bridge has also been closed.

#WATCH | Water level of River Yamuna continues to flow above the danger level in Delhi's Old Railway Bridge area. Railway and traffic movement on the Bridge has been stopped. At 8 am today, water level of River Yamuna recorded at 206.32 metres at Old Railway Bridge. The highest… pic.twitter.com/sn4FGWQp9H— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

The Central Water Commission's flood-monitoring portal reported that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge reached 206.28 meters by 6 am on Tuesday, as Haryana released additional water from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar. It is anticipated that the river will reach 206.65 meters by Tuesday afternoon before gradually receding.

During a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi, but the city government is prepared for any contingency. He mentioned that the evacuation of people from low-lying areas will commence once the river exceeds the 206-meter mark.