Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rain, IMD predicts more downpour in Uttarakhand, UP and Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains lashed several areas of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad on Saturday morning bringing respite from the scorching heat in the last few days.

“Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall reported over Delhi during the past 24 hours ending at 0830 hrs IST today,” India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted on Saturday.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi predicted some places in West Delhi, South-West Delhi, East Delhi (Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Preet Vihar, Seema Puri), and NCR (Bahadurgarh, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram) to get mild to moderate rain.

Additionally, it said that locations neighbouring Safdarjung, Buddha Jayanti Park, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, Dwarka, India Gate, and Akshardham will see light to moderate rain as well as heavy downpours.

The Indian Meteorological Department has provided insights about the upcoming weather for other states as well. In the next five days, there is a likelihood of scattered to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning of light to moderate intensity in Uttarakhand . There might be isolated instances of heavy rainfall as well. On August 22, this pattern is anticipated to extend to East Uttar Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh can expect similar conditions on August 21 and 22.

For August 21 and 22, 2023, Uttarakhand is on the radar for a few isolated, extremely heavy rain showers. This implies that during these two days, there's a possibility of very intense downpours in isolated areas within Uttarakhand.

Light to moderate rain that is fairly widespread is expected over Odisha on August 19 and over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 22, the weather agency said.

Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda will be visiting his home state Himachal Pradesh on Sunday to take stock of the heavy damage inflicted by the recent floods and landslides, news agency PTI reported.

The BJP said Nadda will meet the families of some of those who lost their lives, and visit an ancient Shiva temple destroyed by heavy rains and landslides in Shimla.

The weather forecaster said that parts of central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh regions likely to witness light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning on August 19.

Light/moderate dispersed to moderately widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning activity, with isolated heavy rainfall activity, is highly possible across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh between August 18 and 22, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, there’s a chance of scattered to moderately widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning as well as isolated heavy rainfall events over Telangana today.

During the next two days, Tamil Nadu is anticipated to see hot and humid weather. Over the following five days, moderate rainfall over the rest of the country is expected.