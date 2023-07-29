Delhi NCR wakes up to heavy rain, met department forecasts rainfall for the rest of the day

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain for the rest of the day in Delhi.

Heavy rainfall continues to lash parts of Delhi NCR. Residents of Delhi, Gurugram and Noida woke up to heavy rain today, July 29. The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain for the rest of the day.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of national capital. Visuals from Vijay Chowk. pic.twitter.com/nrTab6wgRP — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

An IMD official told news agency PTI that the met department has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers in the city, Hindustan Times reported.

This story is being updated