24-point action plan kicks in across Delhi-NCR as air quality remains 'poor' — Details here

Mini
All actions as envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP will be implemented with immediate effect in the NCR, said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in a press release on Wednesday. Here's the 24-point action plan to be followed by residents.
Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented across Delhi-NCR after air quality remained in poor in parts of the city category Thursday morning. The decision to kick in GRAP was taken during an emergency meet by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday.
"At 4 PM the AQI (air quality index) of Delhi was in the ‘Poor’ Category as per the CPCB Bulletin," the official release read. Even on Thursday, air quality in the Delhi University area, Mathura road and Noida region remained in the "poor" category. However, the overall air quality was "moderate" and stood at 166.
It said all actions as envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP – ‘POOR’ Air Quality, will be implemented by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect, in the NCR.
What are the 24 actions to be taken under Stage 1 of GRAP?
Other advisories:
tuned.
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!