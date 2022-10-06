24-point action plan kicks in across Delhi-NCR as air quality remains 'poor' — Details here

By Parikshit Luthra

Mini All actions as envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP will be implemented with immediate effect in the NCR, said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in a press release on Wednesday. Here's the 24-point action plan to be followed by residents.

Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented across Delhi-NCR after air quality remained in poor in parts of the city category Thursday morning. The decision to kick in GRAP was taken during an emergency meet by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday.

"At 4 PM the AQI (air quality index) of Delhi was in the ‘Poor’ Category as per the CPCB Bulletin," the official release read. Even on Thursday, air quality in the Delhi University area, Mathura road and Noida region remained in the "poor" category. However, the overall air quality was "moderate" and stood at 166.

It said all actions as envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP – ‘POOR’ Air Quality, will be implemented by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect, in the NCR.

What are the 24 actions to be taken under Stage 1 of GRAP?

Stop Construction and demolition (C&D) activities in respect of such projects with plot size equal to or more than 500 sqm which have still not been registered on the respective 'web portals' of the state Government of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and GNCTD.

Ensure proper implementation of guidelines on dust mitigation measures and sound environmental management of Construction and Demolition (C&D) wastes.

Ensure regular lifting of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, and Hazardous wastes from dedicated dump sites and ensure that no waste is dumped illegally on open land.

Carry out periodic mechanized sweeping and/or water sprinkling on roads and ensure disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills.

Ensure that C&D materials and waste are properly contained, covered and stored within the premises, and construction and demolition waste is recycled at the processing facility.

Enforce guidelines for use of anti-smog guns at construction sites.

Stringently enforce a prohibition on the open burning of biomass and municipal solid waste. A heavy fine will be imposed upon violation.

Strict vigil to ensure that there are no burning incidents in the landfill sites/dumpsites.

Deploy traffic police for smooth traffic flow at all identified corridors with heavy traffic and congestion-prone intersections.

Strict vigilance and enforcement of PUC norms.

No tolerance for visible emissions - Stop plying visibly polluting vehicles by impounding and/or levying maximum penalty.

Strictly enforce Supreme Court order on diversion of non- destined truck traffic.

Ensure strict penal/ legal action against non-compliant and illegal industrial units.

Ensure that only approved fuel is used by industries and stringent action is taken against violations.

Stringently enforce all pollution control regulations in brick kilns and industries.

Stringently enforce emission norms in thermal power plants and strict actions will be taken against non-compliance.

Strictly enforce court/ tribunal orders regarding the ban on firecrackers.

Ensure regular lifting and proper disposal of industrial waste from industrial and non-development areas.

DISCOMs to minimise power supply interruptions in NCR.

Ensure that diesel generator sets are not used as a regular source of power supply.

Information dissemination including through social media, and mobile Apps should be used to inform people about the pollution levels, and contact details of the control room, and enable them to report polluting activities / sources to the concerned authorities and actions that will be taken by the government based on the level of Pollution.

Ensure quick actions for redressal of complaints on 311 APP, Green Delhi App, SAMEER App and other such social media platforms to curb polluting activities.

Encourage offices to start unified commutes for employs to reduce traffic on road.

Other advisories:

Keep engines of your vehicles viz. cars/ bikes/ scooters etc. properly

tuned.

Maintain proper air pressure in the tyres of your vehicles.

Keep PUC certificates of your vehicles up to date.

Do not idle your vehicle, also turn off the engine at red lights.

Do not dispose of waste /garbage in the open spaces.