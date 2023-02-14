Delhi minimum temperature settles at 8.6 degree Celsius, strong winds forecast

According to the department, the maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius with forecast of strong surface winds during the daytime.

Delhi witnessed a drop in mercury on Tuesday morning as the temperature settled at 8.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, experiencing a relatively colder day in recent times. The relative humidity was recorded at 56 percent.

On Monday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 8.7 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature recorded was 23.2 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department.

As per the department, the maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius with forecast of strong surface winds during the daytime. The weathermen have forecast strong surface winds during the next two days. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 24 and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

The air quality in Delhi on Monday was a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 135, the lowest since October 13, owing to chilly winds that dispersed pollutants as they swept through the city.

Relatively, on Tuesday, the AQI stood at 145 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.