Delhi: Light to moderate rainfall recorded, IMD forecasts continued showers

According to IMD, the national capital is expected to continue receiving light to moderate rainfall on Saturday.

Parts of Delhi experienced light to moderate rainfall on Friday, amid the alert of heavy rains issued by the weather department. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the maximum temperature in the city settled at 34.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal level. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

Areas such as Civil Lines, Laxmi Nagar, and Lajpat Nagar received rainfall, while parts of the city, including Jasola and Okhla, witnessed overcast skies. The humidity levels fluctuated between 90 percent and 72 percent throughout the day. Heavy rains also affected the traffic, leading to queues of vehicles on road.

#WATCH | Gurugram: Massive traffic snarl on Delhi Jaipur Expressway near IFFCO Chowk after rainfall pic.twitter.com/Apj3qcs5Wi — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

The weather department has issued forecast indicating moderate to heavy rains for over five days in several states including Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh.

For the national capital, IMD on Thursday issued yellow alert, with predictions of intermittent showers over the next five to six days. According to IMD, the national capital is expected to continue receiving light to moderate rainfall on Saturday.

The weather office has forecasted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city for Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures for the day are predicted to settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. An IMD official highlighted that a generally cloudy sky is expected with the possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers in the city on Saturday.

Delhi has witnessed significant rainfall in the past four months, surpassing normal levels. In June, the national capital recorded 101.7 mm rainfall against the usual 74.1 mm. May saw 111 mm, exceeding the average of 30.7 mm. April recorded 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm, and March observed 53.2 mm compared to the usual 17.4 mm.