The Whole Story — Why are parts of Delhi flooding

Delhi finds itself in the throes of a relentless flood crisis, causing widespread panic and distress. From low-lying areas to VIP zones, and even iconic landmarks like the majestic Red Fort, no location has been spared from the deluge.

On this edition of 'The Whole Story,' CNBC-TV18's Archana Solanki sheds light on the primary factors contributing to the unprecedented surge in the Yamuna River's water levels, the gravity of the current situation, and the underlying reasons behind our cities' inability to cope with excessive rainfall.

The water level of the Yamuna river currently stands at an alarming 208.62 meters, surpassing the danger level by 3 meters. This marks an all-time high, surpassing the previous record set in 1978 when the water level breached the 207.49-meter mark, resulting in devastating floods. It is worth noting that by the time you watch this video, there may have been slight fluctuations in the water level.

The danger mark is at 205.33 metres- and as per protocol evacuation starts when the water level crosses 206 metres. A danger mark at a river location signifies the level at which a flood may occur.

In response, more than 16,000 individuals residing in high-risk, low-lying areas near the Yamuna River have been successfully evacuated. The government has set up relief camps accommodating approximately 14,534 people.

The impact of the flooding is evident, with major roads being submerged. Consequently, schools, colleges, and offices have been closed. To ensure safety, employees have been advised to work remotely from their homes. The overflowing waters of the Yamuna River have inundated several areas, including ISBT road, Nigam Bodh Ghat road, Indira Gandhi stadium road, Ring road near ITO, GT Karnal road, the old Yamuna bridge, as well as low-lying regions near Kashmiri Gate.

Why is Delhi witnessing such extreme weather conditions? Why all of a sudden?

The main reason is extreme rainfall in hilly areas like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarkahand. In simple words- The Yamuna covers Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh along with Delhi. As for Delhi - the excess water due to these rains has gotten collected at Hathnikund barrage in Haryana - a name you night have heard quite a lot these days.

A barrage is an artificial barrier across a river or estuary to prevent flooding, aid irrigation or navigation, or to generate electricity. So during extreme rains, when the water level goes beyond the barrages' capacity to hold it- the water is released into the Yamuna. The water that is released takes around 2-3 days to reach Delhi.

There is no other option but to release the excess water. Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention to reduce the flow of water released from the Hathnikund barrage but the Centre responded by saying that Hathnikund is a barrage, and not a reservoir, so there is no provision to stop the flow of water.

Experts have also attributed the flooding to the construction of homes and colonies in the floodplains of the Yamuna River, as well as in hilly areas of Himachal and Uttarakhand . Basic science suggests that excessive construction in the hilly areas has resulted in deforestation, leading to soil erosion and eventually causing landslides.

Slopes are being excavated to accommodate the construction of 4- to 6-lane highways. Experts warn that the hilly areas and low-lying regions near rivers are ticking time bombs that could explode at any moment. This is due to the violation of rules, disregard for warnings, and interference with the delicate balance of nature.

Another rea son is climate change . E xtreme weather conditions that are occurring more regularly now adays are a result of climate change, and the change in rainfall pattern .

The other big reason is authorities' casual attitude towards desilting of the Y amuna. In simple words- desilting refers to the cleaning of a river. It is believed to stop/avoid floods. However, Delhittes have been only been subjected to politics over this issue.

What next? Will the situation improve?