Delhi flood | Schools, colleges shut till Sunday, govt advises work from home

As the levels in river Yamuna touching a new high, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday directed that non-essential government offices, schools and colleges be closed till Sunday, July 16, officials said.

The government has advised private establishments to work from home. The decision was made at the DDMA meeting held at the LG Secretariat in the national capital.

"Commercial establishments around Kashmere Gate to be asked to close till Sunday. Buses coming to ISBT will stop at Singhu Border, and DTC buses will ferry people from there," the officials added.

Also, there will be rationing of drinking water supply as three treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla have been shut down following rising levels of the Yamuna.

"Due to increase in the Yamuna water level, many water treatment plants had to be closed. I personally visited the Wazirabad plant on the banks of the Yamuna. We will start it as soon as the situation returns to normalcy," he tweeted.

These plants will start functioning as soon as the Yamuna water recedes, he added.

Several key areas in Delhi , including the Secretariat housing the chief minister's office, were flooded on Thursday, impairing normal life and traffic movement as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.

The Yamuna flowed at 208.53 metres at 10 am on Thursday, breaking the 45-year-old record, officials said.