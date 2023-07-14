Delhi Flood News Live | Heavy rainfall, increase in Yamuna's water level triggers waterlogging

PM Modi dials Amit Shah from France, enquires about flood-like situation in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Union Home Minister Amit Shah from France and enquired about the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, PTI reported.
During their telephonic conversation, Shah briefed Modi about the situation and told him that the water level in the Yamuna is expected to recede in the next 24 hours, the report added.
Delhi flood live update | Waterlogging continues near Rajghat due to rise in water level in Yamuna river following heavy rains.
Flood situation in Delhi | Heavy rainfall and an increase in river Yamuna's water level triggers waterlogging in several parts of the national capital.
Delhi flood live update | Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage.
