Delhi Flood News Live | Heavy rainfall, increase in Yamuna's water level triggers waterlogging

By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 14, 2023 8:43 AM IST (Published)
As the overflowing Yamuna disrupted daily life in parts of the national capital, a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage near the Indraprastha bus stand and the WHO Building on Drain No 12, exacerbating the already dire situation. The compromised regulator allowed the Yamuna water to flow back towards the city, intensifying the challenges faced by residents. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal swiftly took action, directing immediate reinforcements to be dispatched to the site, according to a statement.

PM Modi dials Amit Shah from France, enquires about flood-like situation in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Union Home Minister Amit Shah from France and enquired about the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, PTI reported.


During their telephonic conversation, Shah briefed Modi about the situation and told him that the water level in the Yamuna is expected to recede in the next 24 hours, the report added.

Jul 14, 2023 9:07 AM

Delhi flood live update | Waterlogging continues near Rajghat due to rise in water level in Yamuna river following heavy rains.

Jul 14, 2023 8:51 AM

Flood situation in Delhi | Heavy rainfall and an increase in river Yamuna's water level triggers waterlogging in several parts of the national capital.

Jul 14, 2023 8:48 AM

Delhi flood live update | Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage.

Jul 14, 2023 8:38 AM

Good morning readers!

Welcome to the live blog on the Delhi flood situation. Our team of reporters will bring to you all the latest updates and much more.

Stay tuned

Jul 14, 2023 8:31 AM
