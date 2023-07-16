Delhi flood news LIVE: After documents get washed away in rain, AAP govt to set up Aadhar camps

Weather updates LIVE | "Moderate to high risk" of flash food over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu districts until July 17: IMD-Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Delhi flood news LIVE | BJP Centre slams back at AAP government for extreme weather conditions
As the national capital experiences flood-like conditions, the BJP-ruled Centre and Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government have entered a spat of words. While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the Centre's intervention, some BJP leaders have pointed fingers at the AAP government's mismanagement.
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has said that the CM must give an account of the Rs 65,000 crore allocated for cleaning the Yamune River which has overflowed leading to waterlogging in several nearby areas.
Cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said that Kejriwal will have to tell the people of Delhi how much money has been spent on infrastructure in the city and how much on advertisements.
"It is our responsibility to save Delhi," he said
He added, "Instead of blaming the Centre, they (AAP government) should reveal how much amount they have spent on infrastructure of Delhi."
Union minister Anurag Thakur commenting on the situation accused Kejriwal of "always running away from his responsibilities." He added that the Centre has already released Rs 361 crore in two installments to Himachal Pradesh and that more financial aid will be released once the state government sends an estimate assessing the overall damage.
Delhi flood news LIVE | Water level in Yamuna river recorded at 205.78 metres in Delhi at 2 pm
Delhi floods news LIVE | Video shows commuters struggling in waterlogged streets
Delhi flood news LIVE | Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes stock of flood-like situation
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with minister Atishi and other officials, on Sunday visited a flood relief camp in Mori Gate to meet flood-affected people.
"We are taking every measure to provide relief to the people who lost their documents, belongings in the floodwaters," he told reporters there.
He added, "With receding water level (of Yamuna), situation is gradually becoming normal. Floodwater has been drained out of several areas while few areas are still affected, and efforts are underway to restore normalcy there."
Weather update LIVE | India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jharkhand and Odisha today.
Delhi flood news LIVE | Traffic snarls reported as police issues advisory
Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued several traffic alerts for the national capital due to the extreme weather and its affect effects over the past week. Waterlogging and fallen trees have led to road closures since Saturday evening's downpour. Read here for which roads to avoid.
Delhi floods news LIVE | Three boys drown in water pit; Police claims unaffiliated with floods
On Saturday, July 14, three boys in Delhi died after drowning in a water pit of a golf course that was still under construction in Dwarka Sector 23. According to the police, it is a case of accidental drowning unrelated to the ongoing flood-like situation in the city. Read more here.
Delhi flood news LIVE | Indian Navy works to open Yamuna Barrage gates as flood-like situation develops
As a flood-like situation prevails in Delhi, the Indian Naval diving team is carrying out an operation to open the gate of the Yamuna Barrage.
Indian Navy's Captain Sanjay Kadyan gave details about the operation being carried out by the Navy team.
"15 members of our team are here. We are here for the last 2 days. Today we are diving at gate number 30 and will do the desilting work there. We are also ready to help in the work underway at gate number 31," he said.
Delhi flood news LIVE | Mayor Shelly Oberoi visits flood-affected Priyadarshini Colony in Kashmere Gate
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi of the Aam Aadmi Party visited the flood-affected area of Priyadarshini Colony in Kashmere Gate.
"Here, people have told us that they lost so many important documents like Aadhaar & voter ID cards during the flood. We assure people that we will set up a camp so that they can make these govt document soon," the mayor said.
Delhi flood news LIVE | Punjab, Haryana on to restoring water, electricity supply as floodwater recedes
With floodwaters receding in many areas of Punjab and Haryana, authorities have started working on resumption of electricity, delivering regular drinking water supply, and repair the damaged infrastructure in flood-hit areas, officials said on Sunday.
Authorities were still engaged in relief work in several places including Sangrur and Patiala districts of Punjab, and plugging breaches in 'dhussi bundhs' (earthen embankments) that have come up along the Ghaggar river.
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday said schools, which were ordered closed till Sunday, will reopen from July 17. (PTI)