Delhi flood | Schools, colleges shut till Sunday, govt advises work from home

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 2:24:24 PM IST (Published)

As the levels in river Yamuna touching a new high, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday directed that non-essential government offices, schools and colleges be closed till Sunday, July 16, officials said.

The government has advised private establishments to work from home. The decision was made at the DDMA meeting held at the LG Secretariat in the national capital.
"Commercial establishments around Kashmere Gate to be asked to close till Sunday. Buses coming to ISBT will stop at Singhu Border, and DTC buses will ferry people from there," the officials added.
