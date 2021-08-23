Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates India's first smog tower

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated India's first smog tower in Delhi's Connaught Place that will purify 1,000 cubic meters of air per second within a radius of around 1 km. A control room has been set up at the site to monitor the operations of the smog tower.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated India's first smog tower in Delhi's Connaught Place that will purify 1,000 cubic meters of air per second within a radius of around 1 km. He said the tower has been set up as a pilot project and initial trends will be available within a month.
If the pilot project is successful, more smog towers will be installed in the national capital.
Earlier, officials had said that a two-year pilot study will be undertaken to ascertain the effectiveness of the smog tower after it becomes operational.
A control room has been set up at the site to monitor the operations of the smog tower.
