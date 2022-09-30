Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has a 15 point winter action plan to fight pollution — details here

Mini
In a press release, Arvind Kejriwal said “unity and public cooperation (are the) pillars of this fight”.
"We reduced pollution by supplying electricity 24x7, shutting down thermal plants, inspecting construction sites regularly, getting industries to switch to PNG, increasing green cover, bringing EV Policy, adding Electric and CNG buses to public transport fleet and developing smog tower," CM Arvind Kejriwal said.
Here's the Delhi govt's 15-point agenda:
