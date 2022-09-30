Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has a 15 point winter action plan to fight pollution — details here

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In a press release, Arvind Kejriwal said “unity and public cooperation (are the) pillars of this fight”.

As Delhi gears up to fight against pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday 15-point Winter Action Plan. In a press release, he said “unity and public cooperation (are the) pillars of this fight”.

"We reduced pollution by supplying electricity 24x7, shutting down thermal plants, inspecting construction sites regularly, getting industries to switch to PNG, increasing green cover, bringing EV Policy, adding Electric and CNG buses to public transport fleet and developing smog tower," CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

Here's the Delhi govt's 15-point agenda:

The Delhi government will spray bio decomposer for free to tackle stubble; coverage area to be increased from 4,000 acres to 5,000 acres this year

Anti-dust campaign will begin from October 6.As many as 586 teams have been formed for regular inspection of construction sites to ensure compliance

There were two thermal power plants in Delhi which used to emit dry ash. The government shut down both these plants and arranged for electricity from other sources. Now, Delhi is a modern state which does not have any coal-run thermal power plant

The ban on production, storage, distribution and purchase of firecrackers will continue this year as well and 210 teams have been formed for surveillance

Construction sites above 500 sq metres need to mandatorily register themselves on the Delhi government’s C&D portal

It's mandatory for construction sites above 5000 sq mtrs to have anti-smog guns; 233 smog guns will be installed across Delhi

The Delhi government will deploy 80 road sweeping and 521 water sprinkling machines to curb pollution emerging from roads; 150 mobile anti-smog guns will go around the city

Delhi has 203 busy roads with heavy traffic. Alternative routes will be suggested to divert traffic from such roads; 611 teams have been formed to penalise open-burning of garbage

The data from the Delhi government's Real-Time Source Apportionment study will be collected starting October 20. It will reveal the type and source of pollution and IIT Kanpur will forecast pollution levels as well

As many as 3500 Paryavaran Mitras will raise awareness about environment protection and urge people to become Paryavaran Mitras by giving a missed call on 8448441758

A 20-acre E-waste Park is being developed in Holambi Kalan; e-waste will be processed scientifically at the park

Green War Room will be operational from October 3; will comprise of nine experts who will analyse data and prepare future course of action

The Delhi government also requested Delhiites to download ‘Green Delhi’ App to register complaints against garbage burning or vehicle pollution."We will take immediate action and resolve the problem," the CM said.

13 hotspots across Delhi will be put under strict surveillance. "We will implement GRAP meticulously and coordinate with Central Government and NCR states to tighten noose on pollution".