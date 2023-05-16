English
Delhi AQI: Visibility drops, pollution levels increase as Delhi-NCR hit by dust storm

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 12:07:52 PM IST (Published)

Prior to the dust storm, Delhi experienced slightly warmer weather, with temperatures reaching 41.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal average for this time of the year.

The air pollution levels in Delhi and National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) increased on Tuesday morning due to a dust storm, which also resulted in reduced visibility. Areas such as India Gate, Patparganj, and Pusa were particularly affected by the dust storm, resulting in an alarming increase in the air quality index (AQI) for these regions.

The AQI levels at various monitoring stations showed higher pollution levels. Pusa, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and Patparganj monitoring centres recorded an extremely high AQI of nearly 999, indicating a severe level of pollution. Other areas, such as Mandir Marg (AQI 549), Satyawati College (AQI 792), R K Puram (AQI 872), PGDAV College (AQI 964), Anand Vihar (AQI 829), and Sri Aurobindo Marg (AQI 643), were also adversely affected by a substantial decline in air quality.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the dust storm was caused by a prevailing cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan. The cyclonic circulation resulted in dust storms and light rain activities in North Rajasthan, with its impact extending to Delhi, Haryana, and parts of Punjab, which may continue for the next few days.
