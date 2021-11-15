Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category: A look at key developments

A visible improvement in Delhi's air quality was recorded on Sunday although it was still in the 'very poor' category. The central government-run Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi predicted the city's air quality will deteriorate further but may remain in the 'very poor' category through Monday and Tuesday.

The air quality index of neighbouring Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Greater Noida was recorded at 331, 287, 321, 298 and 310, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 is considered 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 is 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 is considered 'severe'.

Here are the key developments in the wake of air pollution in Delhi and neighbouring areas:

Delhi government submits a lockdown proposal to the Supreme Court

The Delhi government on Monday submitted a lockdown proposal to the apex court to reduce pollution further. The AAP government said that it is prepared for a complete lockdown but it should be implemented in the NCR region too.

The national capital recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 330 on Sunday as against 437 the previous day as emissions from farm fires in Haryana and Punjab dropped significantly.

Schools, colleges shut for a week

The Delhi government has announced the closure of physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions, except those where exams are being conducted, for a week from Monday.

Government offices to work from home

All government offices, agencies and autonomous bodies, except those involved in essential services, have been directed to ask employees to work from home.

Ban on construction activity

No construction and demolition activity is allowed in the capital till November 17.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to consider implementing similar restrictions to contain spiralling air pollution levels.