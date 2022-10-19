Delhi continues to breathe poor air, govt begins spraying bio-decomposers to prevent stubble burning

By CNBCTV18.com

The Delhi government aims to spray PUSA bio-decomposer over 5000 acres of agricultural land this year to prevent stubble burning.

The air quality across Delhi remained "poor" for the fourth consecutive day. The overall air quality index was recorded at 228 in the morning, as per the data revealed by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

"No improvement is likely in the next six days," forecasting agencies had said on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The PUSA decomposer is a microbial solution developed by the ICAR - Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI). It helps decompose the stubble and clear the fields before the next crop is sown.

The Delhi government aims to spray bio-decomposer over 5000 acres of agricultural land this year. The development department has also formed 21 teams for the same.

The government will spray bio-decomposer free of cost on all Basmati as well as non-Basmati agricultural fields, India Today reported. The farmers have already filled out the form expressing interest in spraying bio-decomposer on their agricultural fields, the report said.