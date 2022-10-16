Delhi's air quality turns poor, minimum settles at 19.1 degrees Celsius

By PTI

The Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) data showed that at 8.05 am, Delhi's air quality was in the poor category at 218.

Delhiites woke up to clear skies on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 19.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 91 per cent, they said.

According to the MeT department, the maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 18.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the maximum settled at 31.6, a notch below the season's average.