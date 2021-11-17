Delhi air pollution: Schools, colleges in NCR shut; construction banned till Nov 21

The air pollution crisis in Delhi and its adjoining cities continues to worsen. The latest reading shows that the air quality in the national capital and other cities of the NCR is in the 'very poor' to 'severe' range.

Schools and colleges in the region have been shut, construction activity has also been banned for five days till November 21.

The commission for air quality management has given directions to state governments in Rajasthan, UP, Haryana and Delhi to take immediate steps to tackle air pollution.

Firstly, industries in NCR having gas connectivity will run only on gas as a fuel. All factories in NCR using unapproved fuels will have to be shut down immediately.

Only five out of 11 thermal power plants within a 300 kilometre radius of Delhi will be allowed to function till November 30. Entry of trucks in Delhi barring those carrying essential commodities will be banned until November 21.

Diesel vehicles older than 10 years, petrol vehicles older than 15 years shall not be allowed in Delhi.

Construction and demolition activity in Delhi will have to be stopped till November 21.

Barring activities related to railways, metros and defence establishment those are in the exempted category.

In terms of work from home 50 percent of NCR government staff should work from home to November 21, private sector should be encouraged to do the same.

Schools, colleges, educational institutions will have to be shut in the NCR region as well.