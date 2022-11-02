    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeenvironment News

    Car pools, work from home — here's how Delhiites can help mitigating air pollution

    Car pools, work from home — here's how Delhiites can help mitigating air pollution

    Car pools, work from home — here's how Delhiites can help mitigating air pollution
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Delhi air quality: Delhi minister Gopal Rai said said while the government is taking all measures to mitigate the pollution levels, support of Delhiites is also needed. He listed measures that will help reduce air pollution at individual level.

    Amid spiralling air pollution levels in Delhi, minister Gopal Rai said Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is based on a "source-reduce management system" — targeting the sources of pollution. He said while the Delhi government is taking all measures to mitigate pollution, the support of Delhiites is also needed.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

    Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

    Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    He appealed to national capital residents to:
    • Report instances of construction work on the Green Delhi app
    • Use car and bike pools
    • Opt for work from home
    • Stop the use of coal and wood
    • Provide electric heaters to security guards
    • Get a Pollution Under Control certificate and get it checked if needed
    • Avoid firecrackers
      • These measures will help reduce air pollution at the individual level.
      Gopal Rai's appeal came when Delhi's air quality was "very poor", nearing a "severe" level. The national capital remained covered in haze on Wednesday morning as the air quality index (AQI) stood at 354.
      The Delhi government has already launched a 15-point action plan to curb air pollution in the national category. Alongside, GRAP has been implemented to intensify the measures.
      ALSO READ | Delhi anti-pollution drive good but could have been better — experts say how
      Earlier on Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had directed the Delhi government to consider deploying water sprinklers and anti-smog guns round-the-clock to check the city's dust and air pollution levels.
      "Since construction is banned, for now, the city government can utilise the anti-smog guns and sprinklers available with these agencies," a CAQM official said.
      The official said the sharp increase in the air quality index over the last five days has "more to do with meteorological and external factors".
      Satellite images showed a layer of smoke blanketing vast swathes of the Indo-Gangetic plains — from east Pakistan to east Uttar Pradesh. The forecast is that the air quality will improve over the next few days, and the CAQM will keep evaluating the situation constantly, the official quoted PTI as saying.
      "It is imperative to curb air pollution through systemic, financial, and technological re-orientation to ensure a better quality of life across our megapolises cities," said Abinash Mohanty, Associate Director, Social and economic empowerment, IPE Global (international development consulting firm).
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      air pollutionair qualityDelhidelhi air pollutiondelhi air quality

      Previous Article

      Stubble burning: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann defends farmers, blames Centre

      Next Article

      Climate finance need to rise 7 times from current levels to make a dent on emissions gap, says expert

      arrow down

        Shows

        View All

        Most Read

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng