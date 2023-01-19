homeenvironment News

By Shereen Bhan  Jan 19, 2023
India’s steps to give a boost to domestic clean energy technology manufacturing is welcomed, Birol said.

Fatih Birol, the executive director at the International Energy Agency, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 spoke about the growth in renewables in India and the exciting progress being made in the country's green energy transition.

According to Birol, the growth in renewables in India is much higher than expected and was the highest in history in 2022. This is particularly exciting news when it comes to solar, wind and hydrogen energy, as India is doing an excellent job in these areas, he said.
Birol said, “Renewables are growing much more strongly than many people expected.”
In addition to the growth in renewables, Birol also highlighted the rise in sales of electric car seen worldwide amid growing concerns of climate change. He stated that, "We have never seen such strong electric car sales around the world as we saw in 2022."
Despite this positive progress, Birol also emphasized the importance of not relying on one economy for the clean energy transition. He stressed that countries should diversify their energy sources and not rely too heavily on any one economy.
Also Read: India assumes presidency of 13th International Renewable Energy Agency assembly
“One issue which we all have to understand, that the world is going through a clean energy transition but energy transition means industry transition," Birol said.
Similarly, Birol believes that global focus is needed on the road to clean energy as the 1.5 degree goal is not achievable on the backs of a single country alone.
"In the clean energy technology manufacturing, today there is just one country which dominates the entire game. 75 percent of all electric car batteries, 90 percent of all solar panels are manufactured in one single country — China. So to rely on one single country in this energy world is a risky business," Birol said.
Warning against the possibility of one country dominating the industry, Birol added, "You should not reply on one country, one company, one trade route. You have to have diversification. So India’s steps to give a boost to domestic clean energy technology manufacturing is welcomed."
Overall, the progress being made in India's green energy transition is very exciting, and the country's efforts in solar, wind, hydrogen and electric cars are particularly noteworthy. However, it is important for countries to continue to work together and not rely too heavily on any one economy in the transition to clean energy.
Also Read: Elara Capital bullish on railway and renewable stocks - here's why
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
First Published: Jan 19, 2023 4:00 PM IST
