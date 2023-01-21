Davos 2023 | Balance is important for mitigation & adaptation, need to work on it: Climate Leaders 

As a large part of the world's developing economies, low-income economies, developed economies are facing the crisis of climate changes that we are seeing whether it's floods, wildfire, the impact on agriculture, the impact on food, energy, top global leaders spoke to Shereen Bhan of CNBC TV-18 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos about the need and impact of politics, business, finance, and technology on climate change.

Feike Sysbema, Chairman - Supervisory Board, Royal Philips, said that business is almost absent in the total adaptation. "It is not enough money which is allocated now, only 20 percent of what is needed is now being available and that 20 percent does not find its way with business. Only 1 percent of the global adaptation budget is spent by business."

"For Africa, for Indonesia, for India, climate change is a reality. We need to work on adaptation, making our food system more resilient that we can grow food when it is flooding or droughts, that we have different water systems, infrastructure."

Global Chairman, PwC, Robert E Moritz said, "Whatever we do on adaptation, we cannot reduce the mitigation efforts that we talked about. Adaptation does not mean walking away from a city that may have potential flooding or drought risk. It means working with the city, working with the government to make sure that we stay for societal benefit, societal reasons and we have the economic development happening and that's where capital has to come in, in the big time way. So the CEOs and that deficit, this is now the pivot. The report was helping accelerate that pivot and that's what we're looking to see over the next year or two."

Parameswaran Iyer, CEO of Niti Ayog, said, "The G20 presidency is currently with India. Its overall theme is one earth, one family, one future. And I think in an interconnected world, you know mitigation or adaptation. Both are equally important. But we are coming out of COP27 and sort of rebalancing of bringing adaptation back to the table as was discussed, is very relevant for India if you look at NDCs, both mitigation and adaptation are equally balanced. What we're trying to do is we're trying to identify the most vulnerable areas. It's important to have a vulnerability index, which is something which we have started doing so we can prioritise areas for adaptation."

"We are now considering embarking on a major program of mangrove plantations along our 7000 km of coastline. Obviously it's going to be very challenging. It's going to take a lot of financing but it will also include livelihoods, particularly through MNREGA, a rural employment guarantee program and women will be major beneficiary. So that's the programme adaptation which will benefit women in particular."

