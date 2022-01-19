Davos 2022: All you need to know about PM Modi's Pro-Planet People or P3 movement

Underlining India’s climate change commitments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched the idea of a P3 (Pro-Planet People) movement at the World Economic Forum (WEF) during its online Davos Agenda 2022 on January 17.

Reiterating India’s commitment to “clean, green, sustainable and reliable” energy, the PM said the P3 movement would help India achieve its environmental goals.

Key points of P3

The PM highlighted that change in lifestyle is an important tool in the fight for climate change.

"'Throw away' culture and consumerism has deepened the climate challenge,” he said, adding that the world needs to shift from the 'take-make-use-dispose' economy to a circular economy.

India has been pushing developed countries into adopting lifestyle changes to deal with the climate crisis. India believes wasteful expenditure and high energy consumption in rich countries is the cause for global warming.

Modi had introduced a similar idea of ‘Mission LIFE -- Lifestyle for Environment’ at the COP26 climate conference in 2021. Recalling the idea, Modi said it was important to make Mission LIFE a global mass movement to fight the climate crisis.

PM Modi also called for "mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption," ANI reported.

While India is formulating policies of growth in the next 25 years, it is also taking into account welfare and wellness of people. This period of growth will be green, clean, sustainable and reliable, the PM said.

As a result of efforts in the past years, the country is generating 40 percent of its energy mix from non-fossil sources.

PM Modi, however, said the ambitious climate actions would not be possible without adequate climate finance from developed nations.

The Prime Minister said India was focusing on the economic sector while dealing with the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with caution and alertness. He said India presented a “bouquet of hope” to the world with its unwavering trust on democracy, temperament and talent.