Davos 2022: All you need to know about PM Modi's Pro-Planet People or P3 movement

Underlining India’s climate change commitments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched the idea of a P3 (Pro-Planet People) movement at the World Economic Forum (WEF) during its online Davos Agenda 2022 on January 17.
Reiterating India’s commitment to “clean, green, sustainable and reliable” energy, the PM said the P3 movement would help India achieve its environmental goals.
Key points of P3
The Prime Minister said India was focusing on the economic sector while dealing with the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with caution and alertness. He said India presented a “bouquet of hope” to the world with its unwavering trust on democracy, temperament and talent.
