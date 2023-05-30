Danish ambassador commends India's significant progress in green growth and energy transition

Freddy Svane, the Danish Ambassador to India, emphasized the need to focus on infrastructure projects and investments. He highlighted energy efficiency as a low-hanging fruit that presents significant opportunities for progress.

Green energy and green efficiency are the two buzzwords dominating discussions among world leaders. The world leaders will be gathering once again to discuss climate goals in Dubai this year. India is aiming to become net zero in carbon emissions by 2070.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta, Freddy Svane, the Danish Ambassador to India, commended the significant progress and determination he has witnessed among Indian stakeholders to pursue green growth and energy transition.

Svane said, “When I criss-cross the Indian subcontinent, I see strong will really to deliver on the very, very ambitious goals that your honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi put to the rest of the world back in Glasgow (COP26). Now we are entering COP28 soon, and I am pretty sure that we will be able to see very substantial progress by India in that context.”

While acknowledging that challenges exist on a global scale, Svane emphasized the need to focus on infrastructure projects and investments. However, he highlighted energy efficiency as a low-hanging fruit that presents significant opportunities for progress.

Svane pointed out the importance of companies like Rockwool, a Danish manufacturer, which offers solutions that enable businesses, including small manufacturing units, to save energy and contribute to the green transition.