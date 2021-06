Amid calls for sustainable living goals from different quarters, FMCG companies are taking steps to be as environment-friendly as possible. Dabur India has decided to do away with paper cartons from the packaging of its toothpaste, The Economic Times reported.

While the toothpaste will be sold without paper carton at super stores in cities, Dabur will launch a low unit price pack without cartons for rural India.

This will be part of a pilot launch at modern outlets in a joint initiative with Reliance Retail, which aims at saving 150 tonnes of paper annually, the report said.

"This pilot initiative has been rolled out in response to consumer feedback," ET quoted Rajeev John, vice-president marketing (personal care), Dabur, as saying.

Dabur not Alone

Other consumer goods companies have also been working towards making their packaging more environment-friendly. Unilever has removed the plastic layer from its Dove soap carton boxes, besides cutting down on single-use plastic in Ponds talcum powder packaging.

In 2019, Unilever announced that its Dove soap bar multi packs would be plastic-free globally from 2020, which would reduce the use of virgin plastic by over 20,500 tonnes per year.

The company also announced that in North America and Europe, Dove would have new 100 percent recycled plastic bottles across all ranges wherever technically feasible.

“We are passionately committed to being one of the brands making the biggest impact against plastic waste,” Marcela Melero, then Dove Global Skin Cleansing vice-president had said.

Its India ancillary, Hindustan Unilever, took up the cause by putting a curve on its best-selling Pond’s talcum powder bottle, saving one-third of plastic used per pack. The parent company aims to cut the use of virgin plastic by half by 2025.